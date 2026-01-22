United Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $128.8 million.…

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $128.8 million.

The Charleston, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $461 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $319.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $464.6 million, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.24 billion.

