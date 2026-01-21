Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 80, Fluvanna 44 Alexandria City 49, Fairfax 48 Annandale 64, TJ-Alexandria 42 Atlantic Shores Christian 90,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 80, Fluvanna 44

Alexandria City 49, Fairfax 48

Annandale 64, TJ-Alexandria 42

Atlantic Shores Christian 90, StoneBridge School 45

Auburn 69, Giles 44

Battlefield 56, Osbourn 52

Bayside 53, Tallwood 48

Broad Run 75, Dominion 45

Brooke Point 76, North Stafford 44

Brunswick Academy 62, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41

Buckingham County 69, Randolph-Henry 59

Bullis, Md. 68, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 62

Catholic 59, Norfolk Academy 38

Chancellor 62, James Monroe 31

Chantilly 54, Woodbridge 51

Charlottesville 89, Goochland 44

Chincoteague 65, Middlesex 56

Colonial Forge 74, Mountain View 57

Colonial Heights 54, Meadowbrook 49

Courtland 56, Caroline 40

Culpeper 74, Spotsylvania 46

Cumberland 51, Nottoway 36

Dan River 91, Altavista 83

Denbigh Baptist 72, Broadwater Academy 39, 6OT

East Ridge, Ky. 63, Hurley 22

GW-Danville 73, Magna Vista 29

Gate City 64, John Battle 54

George C. Marshall 67, Herndon 53

George Wythe 68, Galax 36

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 58, Flint Hill 51

Georgetown Prep, Md. 47, Episcopal 38

Gonzaga College, D.C. 63, Bishop Ireton 53

Grafton 79, York 43

Graham 72, Richlands 56

Green Run 81, Ocean Lakes 36

Grove Avenue Baptist 63, Millwood School 62

Hampton Christian 77, Greenbrier Christian 62

Hargrave Military 93, Eastern Mennonite 42

Henrico 81, Hanover 63

Heritage (Leesburg) 70, Park View-Sterling 27

Hermitage 66, Mills Godwin 59

James River-Buchanan 74, Patrick County 56

James Robinson 56, C. G. Woodson 39

Jefferson Forest 59, Staunton River 46

Jenkins, Ky. 57, Council 31

John Handley 84, Brentsville 42

John Marshall 86, J.R. Tucker 32

Justice 70, Falls Church 68

Kempsville 72, Frank Cox 55

King William 85, K&Q Central 41

King’s Fork High School 76, Indian River 43

Lafayette 62, Warhill 44

Lakeland 70, Great Bridge 64

Lebanon 74, Marion 61

Liberty-Bealeton 61, Millbrook 52

Louisa 63, Monticello 56

Luray 72, Page County 48

Martinsville 73, Carroll County 43

Meridian 71, Warren County 51

Midlothian 68, Thomas Dale 62

Mount Vernon 61, Edison 53

Nelson County 62, Chatham 46

New Kent 67, Poquoson 47

Norfolk Collegiate 84, Hampton Roads 39

Osbourn Park 70, Unity Reed 68

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 82, Rural Retreat 37

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 64, Blacksburg 30

Paw Paw, W.Va. 63, Legacy Christian Academy 34

Peninsula Catholic 73, Nansemond-Suffolk 39

Portsmouth Christian 109, Gateway Christian 10

Potomac 63, Colgan 58

Potomac Falls 71, Freedom-South Riding 57

Rappahannock 57, Westmoreland County 54

Rappahannock County 62, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 51

Salem-Va. Beach 64, Princess Anne 53, OT

Skyline 84, Manassas Park 60

South County 52, Lake Braddock 48

Spotswood 66, East Rockingham 31

St. Annes-Belfield 69, Fork Union Prep 38

St. John Paul the Great 81, Trinity Christian School 32

Temple Christian 42, Faith Christian-Roanoke 40

Trinity Episcopal 63, Collegiate-Richmond 33

Turner Ashby 54, Broadway 47

Twin Springs 50, Thomas Walker 30

Union 43, Abingdon 38

Va. Episcopal 84, North Cross 72

Varina 65, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 37

Virginia Academy 74, Gillion Academy Regional 72

Walsingham Academy 68, Norfolk Christian School 50

West Point 51, Carver 46

Western Albemarle 76, Orange County 63

Western Branch 94, Grassfield 43

William Fleming 61, Franklin County 27

Woodberry Forest 68, St. Christopher’s 61

Woodstock Central 40, Strasburg 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.