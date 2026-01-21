Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 80, Fluvanna 44
Alexandria City 49, Fairfax 48
Annandale 64, TJ-Alexandria 42
Atlantic Shores Christian 90, StoneBridge School 45
Auburn 69, Giles 44
Battlefield 56, Osbourn 52
Bayside 53, Tallwood 48
Broad Run 75, Dominion 45
Brooke Point 76, North Stafford 44
Brunswick Academy 62, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41
Buckingham County 69, Randolph-Henry 59
Bullis, Md. 68, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 62
Catholic 59, Norfolk Academy 38
Chancellor 62, James Monroe 31
Chantilly 54, Woodbridge 51
Charlottesville 89, Goochland 44
Chincoteague 65, Middlesex 56
Colonial Forge 74, Mountain View 57
Colonial Heights 54, Meadowbrook 49
Courtland 56, Caroline 40
Culpeper 74, Spotsylvania 46
Cumberland 51, Nottoway 36
Dan River 91, Altavista 83
Denbigh Baptist 72, Broadwater Academy 39, 6OT
East Ridge, Ky. 63, Hurley 22
GW-Danville 73, Magna Vista 29
Gate City 64, John Battle 54
George C. Marshall 67, Herndon 53
George Wythe 68, Galax 36
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 58, Flint Hill 51
Georgetown Prep, Md. 47, Episcopal 38
Gonzaga College, D.C. 63, Bishop Ireton 53
Grafton 79, York 43
Graham 72, Richlands 56
Green Run 81, Ocean Lakes 36
Grove Avenue Baptist 63, Millwood School 62
Hampton Christian 77, Greenbrier Christian 62
Hargrave Military 93, Eastern Mennonite 42
Henrico 81, Hanover 63
Heritage (Leesburg) 70, Park View-Sterling 27
Hermitage 66, Mills Godwin 59
James River-Buchanan 74, Patrick County 56
James Robinson 56, C. G. Woodson 39
Jefferson Forest 59, Staunton River 46
Jenkins, Ky. 57, Council 31
John Handley 84, Brentsville 42
John Marshall 86, J.R. Tucker 32
Justice 70, Falls Church 68
Kempsville 72, Frank Cox 55
King William 85, K&Q Central 41
King’s Fork High School 76, Indian River 43
Lafayette 62, Warhill 44
Lakeland 70, Great Bridge 64
Lebanon 74, Marion 61
Liberty-Bealeton 61, Millbrook 52
Louisa 63, Monticello 56
Luray 72, Page County 48
Martinsville 73, Carroll County 43
Meridian 71, Warren County 51
Midlothian 68, Thomas Dale 62
Mount Vernon 61, Edison 53
Nelson County 62, Chatham 46
New Kent 67, Poquoson 47
Norfolk Collegiate 84, Hampton Roads 39
Osbourn Park 70, Unity Reed 68
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 82, Rural Retreat 37
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 64, Blacksburg 30
Paw Paw, W.Va. 63, Legacy Christian Academy 34
Peninsula Catholic 73, Nansemond-Suffolk 39
Portsmouth Christian 109, Gateway Christian 10
Potomac 63, Colgan 58
Potomac Falls 71, Freedom-South Riding 57
Rappahannock 57, Westmoreland County 54
Rappahannock County 62, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 51
Salem-Va. Beach 64, Princess Anne 53, OT
Skyline 84, Manassas Park 60
South County 52, Lake Braddock 48
Spotswood 66, East Rockingham 31
St. Annes-Belfield 69, Fork Union Prep 38
St. John Paul the Great 81, Trinity Christian School 32
Temple Christian 42, Faith Christian-Roanoke 40
Trinity Episcopal 63, Collegiate-Richmond 33
Turner Ashby 54, Broadway 47
Twin Springs 50, Thomas Walker 30
Union 43, Abingdon 38
Va. Episcopal 84, North Cross 72
Varina 65, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 37
Virginia Academy 74, Gillion Academy Regional 72
Walsingham Academy 68, Norfolk Christian School 50
West Point 51, Carver 46
Western Albemarle 76, Orange County 63
Western Branch 94, Grassfield 43
William Fleming 61, Franklin County 27
Woodberry Forest 68, St. Christopher’s 61
Woodstock Central 40, Strasburg 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.