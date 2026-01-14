TRX Gold: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million…

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The mineral resource company posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period.

