Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. G. Woodson 54, Alexandria City 27

Catholic 77, Steward School 47

Chatham 58, Tunstall 21

Chatham Hall 50, Veritas Classic Christian School 34

Christiansburg 49, Blacksburg 32

Colonial Beach 38, Essex 36

Cornerstone Christian Academy 45, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 42

Denbigh Baptist 25, Gateway Christian 22

Dominion 58, Park View-Sterling 10

Floyd County 58, James River-Buchanan 38

Goochland 27, Cristo Rey Richmond 20

Heritage (Leesburg) 36, Loudoun County 30

Highland-Warrenton 55, Quantico 14

Hopewell 64, Colonial Heights 30

John Handley 54, Liberty-Bealeton 30

Kecoughtan 39, Heritage (Newport News) 36

King William 43, Mathews 31

Lancaster 20, Rappahannock 16

Lloyd C. Bird 45, Clover Hill 32

Manchester 75, Cosby 41

Menchville 71, Hampton 38

Middlesex 40, West Point 38

Midlothian 53, Huguenot 20

Monacan 47, James River-Midlothian 45

Narrows 68, Eastern Montgomery 35

New Bridge Academy 53, The New Community School 20

Norfolk Christian School 87, Peninsula Catholic 10

Orange County 48, Madison County 41

Paul VI 79, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 18

Petersburg 49, Dinwiddie 31

Phoebus 44, Denbigh 41

Potomac Falls 53, Rock Ridge 40

Powhatan 62, RHSA 2

Spotswood 54, Riverbend 36

St. John Paul the Great 54, Fredericksburg Christian 23

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 64, Bishop Ireton 54

St. John’s, D.C. 64, Bishop Ireton 54

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 55, Bishop O’Connell 48

Staunton River 68, Northside 25

Strasburg 48, Rappahannock County 30

Stuarts Draft 60, Buffalo Gap 20

Varina 59, Hermitage 20

Westmoreland County 38, Northumberland 30

Westover Christian 31, Roanoke Valley Christian 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. George Wythe, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

