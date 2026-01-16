Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. G. Woodson 54, Alexandria City 27
Catholic 77, Steward School 47
Chatham 58, Tunstall 21
Chatham Hall 50, Veritas Classic Christian School 34
Christiansburg 49, Blacksburg 32
Colonial Beach 38, Essex 36
Cornerstone Christian Academy 45, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 42
Denbigh Baptist 25, Gateway Christian 22
Dominion 58, Park View-Sterling 10
Floyd County 58, James River-Buchanan 38
Goochland 27, Cristo Rey Richmond 20
Heritage (Leesburg) 36, Loudoun County 30
Highland-Warrenton 55, Quantico 14
Hopewell 64, Colonial Heights 30
John Handley 54, Liberty-Bealeton 30
Kecoughtan 39, Heritage (Newport News) 36
King William 43, Mathews 31
Lancaster 20, Rappahannock 16
Lloyd C. Bird 45, Clover Hill 32
Manchester 75, Cosby 41
Menchville 71, Hampton 38
Middlesex 40, West Point 38
Midlothian 53, Huguenot 20
Monacan 47, James River-Midlothian 45
Narrows 68, Eastern Montgomery 35
New Bridge Academy 53, The New Community School 20
Norfolk Christian School 87, Peninsula Catholic 10
Orange County 48, Madison County 41
Paul VI 79, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 18
Petersburg 49, Dinwiddie 31
Phoebus 44, Denbigh 41
Potomac Falls 53, Rock Ridge 40
Powhatan 62, RHSA 2
Spotswood 54, Riverbend 36
St. John Paul the Great 54, Fredericksburg Christian 23
St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 64, Bishop Ireton 54
St. John’s, D.C. 64, Bishop Ireton 54
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 55, Bishop O’Connell 48
Staunton River 68, Northside 25
Strasburg 48, Rappahannock County 30
Stuarts Draft 60, Buffalo Gap 20
Varina 59, Hermitage 20
Westmoreland County 38, Northumberland 30
Westover Christian 31, Roanoke Valley Christian 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abingdon vs. George Wythe, ppd.
