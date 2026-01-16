Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 76, Maggie L. Walker GS 60
Bethel 46, Warwick 41
Bishop O’Connell 71, Bishop Ireton 64
Blacksburg 72, Christiansburg 50
Blue Ridge School 65, St. Annes-Belfield 44
Calvary Christian, Md. 52, Legacy Christian Academy 50
Catholic 71, Atlantic Shores Christian 56
Christ Chapel Academy 80, Wakefield Country Day 28
Cornerstone Christian 67, Rural Retreat 62
Craig County 42, Highland-Monterey 29
Dan River 87, Altavista 70
Denbigh 80, Phoebus 50
Dominion 56, Park View-Sterling 48
Fairfax Christian 57, Virginia Academy 42
Green Run 89, Northampton 57
Hampton 72, Menchville 28
Hampton Christian 70, Life Christian 64
Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Loudoun County 25
Heritage (Newport News) 66, Kecoughtan 59
Holston 55, Rye Cove 53, OT
K&Q Central 59, Charles City County 41
King William 79, Mathews 64
Lakeland 72, Arcadia 68
Martinsville 75, Glenvar 66
Middlesex 66, West Point 58
Millwood School 61, Williamsburg Christian Academy 48
Mountain Mission 76, East Ridge, Ky. 61
New Bridge Academy 55, The New Community School 50
New Covenant 69, Carlisle 23
New Kent 85, Gloucester 56
North Cross 53, The Covenant School 48
Northside 61, Staunton River 49
Orange County 51, Madison County 48
Paul VI 64, Logan-Rogersville, Mo. 58
Peninsula Catholic 66, Norfolk Christian School 48
Pikeville, Ky. 59, Union 25
Potomac Falls 57, Rock Ridge 45
Rise Academy 55, Richmond Christian 46
Saint James, Md. 55, Potomac School 48
St. John Paul the Great 50, New Hope Academy, Md. 48
Strasburg 76, Rappahannock County 57
Stuarts Draft 56, Buffalo Gap 20
Trinity Christian School 77, Quantico 17
Tunstall 52, Chatham 46
Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind 25, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 23
Warhill 62, Grafton 44
Westover Christian 52, Halifax County 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
