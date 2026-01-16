Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Armstrong 76, Maggie L. Walker GS 60 Bethel 46, Warwick 41 Bishop O’Connell 71, Bishop Ireton 64…

Armstrong 76, Maggie L. Walker GS 60

Bethel 46, Warwick 41

Bishop O’Connell 71, Bishop Ireton 64

Blacksburg 72, Christiansburg 50

Blue Ridge School 65, St. Annes-Belfield 44

Calvary Christian, Md. 52, Legacy Christian Academy 50

Catholic 71, Atlantic Shores Christian 56

Christ Chapel Academy 80, Wakefield Country Day 28

Cornerstone Christian 67, Rural Retreat 62

Craig County 42, Highland-Monterey 29

Dan River 87, Altavista 70

Denbigh 80, Phoebus 50

Dominion 56, Park View-Sterling 48

Fairfax Christian 57, Virginia Academy 42

Green Run 89, Northampton 57

Hampton 72, Menchville 28

Hampton Christian 70, Life Christian 64

Heritage (Leesburg) 65, Loudoun County 25

Heritage (Newport News) 66, Kecoughtan 59

Holston 55, Rye Cove 53, OT

K&Q Central 59, Charles City County 41

King William 79, Mathews 64

Lakeland 72, Arcadia 68

Martinsville 75, Glenvar 66

Middlesex 66, West Point 58

Millwood School 61, Williamsburg Christian Academy 48

Mountain Mission 76, East Ridge, Ky. 61

New Bridge Academy 55, The New Community School 50

New Covenant 69, Carlisle 23

New Kent 85, Gloucester 56

North Cross 53, The Covenant School 48

Northside 61, Staunton River 49

Orange County 51, Madison County 48

Paul VI 64, Logan-Rogersville, Mo. 58

Peninsula Catholic 66, Norfolk Christian School 48

Pikeville, Ky. 59, Union 25

Potomac Falls 57, Rock Ridge 45

Rise Academy 55, Richmond Christian 46

Saint James, Md. 55, Potomac School 48

St. John Paul the Great 50, New Hope Academy, Md. 48

Strasburg 76, Rappahannock County 57

Stuarts Draft 56, Buffalo Gap 20

Trinity Christian School 77, Quantico 17

Tunstall 52, Chatham 46

Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind 25, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 23

Warhill 62, Grafton 44

Westover Christian 52, Halifax County 50

