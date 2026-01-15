The Truth About 8 Common College Admission Myths

Misconceptions about college admissions With varying testing policies and application deadlines, the college application process can be complicated for students…

Misconceptions about college admissions

With varying testing policies and application deadlines, the college application process can be complicated for students and their families to navigate. “It’s our responsibility as enrollment leaders to really reduce the risk of misunderstanding by communicating relevant and really important information about the process and access to higher ed and affordability at meaningful times for the students,” says Nicole Focareto, vice president of enrollment management at Ohio Northern University. Here’s what to know about eight common college admissions misconceptions related to topics like sticker price, who should write an applicant’s recommendation letters and what test scores would be beneficial to submit.

Myth: Your major must be decided before submitting an application

Truth: There are dozens of majors for students to choose from, such as engineering, nursing, philosophy, public health, English, criminal justice and accounting. While academic program offerings may be a factor when creating a list of colleges to apply to, prospective students don’t have to select a major before submitting their application or starting their first year. “Exploration is expected, and many students apply with ‘undecided‘ as their major or even change once they get started,” Jody Sailor, senior director of academic strategy and innovation at Instructure, an education technology company, wrote in an email. “This is not frowned upon or seen as a red flag.”

Myth: Colleges accept only applicants with perfect GPAs

Truth: GPA is just one of many factors considered in college admissions decisions. “Despite what many people think, admissions is not purely objective or formula-based,” Sailor says. “Institutions typically review applications holistically. They consider course rigor, student trends, individual context, essay submissions, letters of recommendation, extracurricular activities, civic responsibilities and more.” There’s no harm in applying to a college even if you’re unsure whether you’ll get accepted, especially since some have free applications, says Erik Rose, associate vice president of enrollment at Carroll College in Montana. “Most colleges are much more accessible than what students think. Very few colleges outside of the nationally elite schools are requiring students to come in with 4.0 GPAs.”

Myth: Test scores shouldn’t be submitted if they are slightly below the “middle 50”

Truth: The majority of colleges don’t require applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores, but a growing number are bringing back test mandates. Experts recommend researching a school’s “middle 50” — the range of scores between the 25th percentile and 75th percentile for the last admitted class — to help determine whether it’s advantageous to submit at a test-optional school. “People think that you shouldn’t submit a score if it’s below the ‘middle 50th’ percentile,” says Kyra Tyler, senior director and college admissions consultant at Bright Horizons College Coach. Since “testing is making a comeback, particularly at really popular large public flagship campuses and the most selective universities, if you have the opportunity to submit a score that’s close, you should.”

Myth: Recommendation letters can come only from a teacher who gave you an A

Truth: You don’t have to get an A in a class to receive a positive recommendation letter from a teacher, experts say. “It could have been a class that you got a B in, but you worked really hard and had a nice partnership with the teacher,” Tyler says. Recommenders don’t have to be teachers only, however. They can be a high school counselor, for example, or a coach. But it’s important for students to pick a person who “really knows them and sees their potential to be able to speak to that in the letter,” Focareto says. “Only students know who their champions are and it’s up to them to select who they’d like to request to write one of those letters.”

Myth: Registering for many dual enrollment credits can lead to faster completion

Truth: High school students may have the option to take college-level classes and earn credit through dual enrollment programs. “Programs like International Baccalaureate or taking college classes from your local school can be wonderful and help students get a head start,” Rose says. These credits can also be a positive addition to a college application. “However, if you’re getting like 30 dual credits, not all of those are going to be applicable to your degree, especially if you’re taking mostly gen ed,” Rose says. “Before accumulating a lot of dual enrollment credits, talk with the college registrar or college academic adviser about how those are actually going to transfer in and be applicable to a degree.”

Myth: Breaking an early decision agreement has no consequences

?Truth: There are two types of early application deadlines: early decision and early action. Unlike early action, only one early decision application can be submitted due to its binding commitment — which means attendance is required if accepted. Although that college can’t force you to attend, breaking the agreement without extenuating circumstances can lead to consequences, such as a rescinded offer from another institution. “The repercussions of trying to get out of it do flow back into your high school,” Tyler says. “It’s a messy situation. I’m seeing a lot of people testing the waters and being like, ‘Well, if I don’t like what they have for me or if I hear from other places and they give something better to me then I can just get out of it.'”

Myth: A college’s sticker price is what families typically pay

Truth: A college’s sticker price can be jarring for families. But that number doesn’t account for any financial aid a student might receive. In fact, 47% of families reported paying less than the full advertised price in 2024-2025, according to the annual Sallie Mae/Ipsos survey, “How America Pays for College.” To get a better understanding of college costs, experts recommend using a net price calculator. This online tool evaluates a family’s current financial situation and their ability to pay for college. Students can also take advantage of “virtual and in-person meetings with aid professionals on bottom-line costs because many times university aid officials will gladly provide an estimate,” Focareto says.

Myth: My family makes too much money to qualify for aid

Truth: The Free Application for Federal Student Aid determines students’ eligibility for federal financial aid, such as loans, Pell Grants and work-study. However, 34% of families didn’t submit the FAFSA because they believed their family income was too high, per Sallie Mae’s survey. But in many cases, not submitting the form results in financial aid being left on the table, including Pell Grant money, which doesn’t have to be repaid. Even if a student doesn’t qualify for need-based aid, colleges often require the form — or the CSS Profile — to be considered for merit scholarships, which are awarded based on special-interests or for athletic, artistic, leadership or academic accomplishments. “It’s always worth applying for financial aid/scholarships,” Sailor says.

