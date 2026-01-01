The 8 Best Nile River Cruises

If ancient wonders, mysterious temples and the steady flow of the Nile River are calling, a cruise on Egypt’s most…

If ancient wonders, mysterious temples and the steady flow of the Nile River are calling, a cruise on Egypt’s most famous waterway is one of the best ways to see and do it all. From Luxor to Aswan (and sometimes beyond), Nile cruises combine Egypt’s ancient and fascinating history with relaxing days on the water.

Numerous types of Nile river cruises are available; journeys vary in length, and some even offer hybrid land-and-river itineraries. Plus, the long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in November 2025 makes now an especially good time to visit this region.

Whether you’re after boutique luxury or an adventurous expedition — or hoping to sail aboard an intimate dahabiya (a traditional sailboat) or a modern-day vessel — these Nile cruises offer something for everyone.

AmaWaterways: Secrets of Egypt & the Nile

Starting price: $5,749 per person Ships: AmaDahlia; AmaLilia Sail dates: Multiple sailings between January 2026 and December 2027

AmaWaterways’ 11-night Secrets of Egypt & the Nile cruise bills itself as “the adventure of a lifetime” — and its itinerary exemplifies just that.

Passengers are guided on a round-trip Cairo sailing by expert Egyptologists who bring iconic historic marvels like the Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx to life. Other highlights include seeing artifacts at the Grand Egyptian Museum, visiting the Valley of the Kings and Queens (where many nobles and 62 pharaohs, including Tutankhamun, are entombed), and even a private lunch at the regal Abdeen Presidential Palace.

Port stops include Coptic Cairo, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Luxor, and culturally and historically fascinating cities like Edfu and Aswan (considered the center of Nubian culture). AmaWaterways also offers cruisers the opportunity to extend their Egypt vacations with multiday add-on visits to Dubai (before or after the trip, starting from $1,749 per person), Jordan (before the trip, starting from $2,719 per person) or Alexandria, Egypt (after the trip, starting from $1,499 per person). If you have to board a long-haul flight to reach this region of the world anyway, it’s well worth taking a few extra vacation days.

Exodus Adventure Travels: Ancient Egypt & Nile Cruise — Premium Adventure

Starting price: $6,000 per person Ships: Mövenpick MS Royal Lily; Mövenpick MS Royal Lotus Sail dates: Multiple sailings between January 2026 and December 2027

This isn’t your typical cruise. On this eight-night group trip, you’ll spend four nights aboard a Nile cruise boat, and four nights across five-star hotels. Guests will travel by minibus, premium cruise boat and one internal flight during the trip. In addition, group sizes are kept small: typically just four to 16 people, with a local leader to guide the way.

Sites you’ll see on this adventure include the main Egypt highlights — the Pyramids of Giza, the Valley of the Kings and temples on temples — plus some unique stops like the Temple of Karnak and a stay on Elephantine Island in Aswan.

Abercrombie & Kent: Egypt in a Week

Starting price: $5,995 per person Ship: Sun Boat IV Sail dates: Multiple sailings between February and May 2026

With 50 years of experience sailing the Nile, luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent is considered by many to be the gold standard for exploring this region. Its fleet of river boats aims to offer an elegant sanctuary for each guest. Abercrombie & Kent includes perks like its signature “Travelling Bell Boy” luggage handling, English-speaking guides, private airport transfers and internal airfare within Egypt. Add in privileged access to attractions on land and knowledgeable Egyptologists, and your trip will be truly once-in-a-lifetime.

The Egypt in a Week itinerary is short and sweet; you’ll see the best of Egypt in a limited amount of time, yet the itinerary doesn’t feel rushed. You’ll explore four destinations (Cairo, Aswan, Kom Ombo and Luxor) over eight days, and spend time cruising the Nile River aboard the Sun Boat IV. The vessel has 34 cabins and four suites, as well as a restaurant, two lounges, a library and a plunge pool — not to mention sleek Art Deco vibes. If you want a little more time, the line also offers two other Egypt cruises spanning 10 or 13 days, respectively.

Launching in 2026, Abercrombie & Kent’s newest boat, the Nile Seray, is the brand’s fifth yacht on the Nile. It holds 64 guests across 32 suites, two of which have private terraces with outdoor spa pools. Does cruising the Nile get any better than floating in a pool and watching ancient Egypt drift by?

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises: Splendors of Egypt & The Nile

Starting price: $5,599 per person Ships: River Tosca; S.S. Sphinx Sail dates: Multiple sailings between January 2026 and December 2027

Uniworld’s Splendors of Egypt & The Nile round-trip Cairo sailing provides travelers 12 days of adventure on the Nile with dining, excursions, accommodations and experiences included. To extend your trip, Uniworld offers both a pre-trip Jordan option and a post-trip jaunt to the Red Sea.

Select sailings on River Tosca offer the Generations Family Program: a cruise-tour with activities for kids, including the opportunity to meet local children. Each ship has a maximum capacity of around 80 guests.

Viking River Cruises: Pharaohs & Pyramids

Starting price: $6,999 per person Ships: Multiple Viking river vessels Sail dates: Multiple sailings between January 2026 and December 2028

Nile cruises don’t get much more epic than Viking’s 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids cruise-tour itinerary, which features 11 guided tours showcasing the top attractions of Egypt. Highlights include Queen Nefertari’s tomb, Aswan’s spice market and boating by traditional felucca — all led by expert Egyptologists. (You may even see the pyramids by camelback.)

This round-trip Cairo sailing makes exploring the Nile a seamless experience, with days both on land and on the river. Notably, all of Viking’s Egypt ships were built specifically for navigating the Nile; guests will be treated to French balconies, spacious staterooms and lots of light to make the river cruising experience all the more comfortable. Pre- and post-cruise extension options include visits to Jerusalem, Greece, Istanbul, Jordan, Alexandria and more.

Authentic dahabiya sailings (various operators)

For a quieter, slower and decidedly more intimate way to sail the Nile, consider a journey aboard a dahabiya: an elegant two-masted wooden river sailboat defined by oversized sails that can capture even the lightest winds. These sailings evoke a bygone era, when VIP travelers had to explore Egypt without engines. Plus, cruisers can stop in lesser-known pockets of the Nile where larger vessels can’t dock.

Dahabiya sailings are ideal for small groups or special occasions; there are options to charter private sailings or join other like-minded travelers on small group trips. Popular companies for dahabiya sailings include Nour El Nil, Nile Dahabiya Boats and Princess Farida.

The Oberoi Luxury Nile Dahabiyas

While The Oberoi is known for its existing luxury Nile cruisers — Oberoi Zahra and Oberoi Philae — its next generation of Nile vessels is on the horizon.

Launching in late 2026, Melouk and Malekat are two new luxury dahabiyas by Oberoi Hotels & Resorts. Each 1920s-inspired ship has just seven suites, dreamed up in collaboration with Egyptian designer Karim Mekhtigian to provide one of the most personalized and intimate Nile river cruising experiences available.

Further details remain under wraps, but the travel company says cruisers can expect onboard Egyptologists, curated spa experiences, hands-on culinary programs and more.

Waldorf Astoria Nile River Experience

In spring 2025, Hilton announced a partnership with Middle East Nile Cruisers to launch the Waldorf Astoria Nile River Experience, a Nile river cruise “designed to bring Waldorf Astoria’s signature elegant service to Africa’s longest and most renowned river.”

Travelers can expect four- and six-night cruises between Luxor and Aswan, with stops at all the usual Egypt highlights along the way. Service aims to be on par with Waldorf Astoria’s well-established standards; dedicated personal concierges will help guests make the most of each day. Cruisers will also be able to use Hilton Honors points toward the fares.

The ship — expected to begin sailing in late 2026 — is reported to have five decks, 29 suites, a fitness center, a spa, a rooftop deck, and a small selection of food and beverage outlets, including Waldorf Astoria‘s signature brasserie, Peacock Alley, which will serve geographically appropriate Egyptian and Mediterranean fusion cuisine.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Skye Sherman has been cruising since childhood, when her parents took her on her first voyage through the Caribbean. She has sailed on various ocean cruise lines, gone off the grid for a six-day riverboat expedition deep into the Amazon River and even planned a European river cruise with 48 of her closest family and friends. Sherman covers travel and lifestyle topics for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

