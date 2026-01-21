TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $750…

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $750 million.

The Galway, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $2.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $2.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $4.67 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $2.65.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.7 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

