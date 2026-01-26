Steel Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $266 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.82.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $4.41 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.54 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.19 billion, or $7.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.18 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STLD

