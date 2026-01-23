SLB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — SLB LTD (SLB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $824…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — SLB LTD (SLB) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $824 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The world’s largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $9.74 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.37 billion, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $35.71 billion.

