SkyWest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) on Thursday reported net income of $91.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. George, Utah-based company said it had net income of $2.21.

The regional airline posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $428.3 million, or $10.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.06 billion.

