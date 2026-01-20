Simmons First National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $78.1 million.

The Pine Bluff, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $359.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $249 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $397.6 million, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $904.7 million.

