ServisFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $86.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.58.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The holding company for ServisFirst Bank posted revenue of $267.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $162.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $276.6 million, or $5.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $562.4 million.

