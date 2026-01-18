Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appalachian Christian 1, Surry Homeschool, N.C. 0
Appalachian Christian 37, Cornerstone Christian-Wildomar, Calif. 33
Bishop McDevitt, Pa. 67, Benedictine 49
Broad Run 75, C. G. Woodson 59
Central Pointe Christian, Fla. 71, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 55
Charlottesville 64, Millbrook 47
Christian Heritage Academy 67, Boys’ Home 53
Cornerstone Christian 49, Jefferson Christian 24
Deep Run 57, RHSA 45
Edison 63, Centreville 57
Episcopal 70, Woodberry Forest 61
Essex 59, Mathews 30
Evergreen 109, Veritas Collegiate Academy 60
Fairfax 73, Falls Church 39
Flint Hill 91, Cape Henry Collegiate 34
Fredericksburg Homeschool 74, Southwest Virginia Home School 71
Freedom-Woodbridge 53, Osbourn 48
George C. Marshall 58, Woodgrove 39
Greensville County 64, Northampton 57
Heritage (Newport News) 80, Tabb 56
Hermitage 47, Cristo Rey Richmond 43
Highland-Monterey 51, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 40
Howard, Ga. 52, The New Community School 23
Huguenot 75, Bethel 58
James River-Buchanan 48, Roanoke Valley Christian 29
Jefferson Forest 40, Lord Botetourt 38
John Handley 75, Orange County 47
Kecoughtan 61, Grafton 53
Kempsville 83, Indian River 71
Knightdale, N.C. 53, Woodside 51
Lake Taylor 52, Denbigh 49
Manchester 76, Meadowbrook 48
Massaponax 61, Courtland 44
Matoaca 67, Surry County 30
Maury 59, Brunswick 49
Midlothian 78, Mechanicsville 43
New Kent 78, Poquoson 37
Norfolk Academy 57, Frank Cox 49
North Cross 55, Christchurch 21
Oakton 53, Wakefield 48
Parry McCluer 79, Auburn 66
Petersburg 63, Landstown 57
Pigeon Forge, Tenn. 81, Central Wise 71
Potomac 49, Hayfield 48
Salem-Va. Beach 66, Lafayette 53
St. Christopher’s 64, Green Run 60
St. John Paul the Great 84, Peninsula Catholic 46
Stuart Hall 60, New Covenant 44
Stuarts Draft 57, Luray 53
TJHS 75, Henrico 72
Tandem Friends 96, Fork Union Prep 22
Thomas Dale 66, Grassfield 59
Union 56, Sullivan East, Tenn. 49
Va. Episcopal 66, Trinity Episcopal 56
Washington-Liberty 48, West Potomac 40
Woodrow Wilson, W.Va. 73, Graham 65
Woodstock Central 62, James Wood 51
