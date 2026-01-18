Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Appalachian Christian 1, Surry Homeschool, N.C. 0 Appalachian Christian 37, Cornerstone Christian-Wildomar, Calif. 33 Bishop McDevitt, Pa.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appalachian Christian 1, Surry Homeschool, N.C. 0

Appalachian Christian 37, Cornerstone Christian-Wildomar, Calif. 33

Bishop McDevitt, Pa. 67, Benedictine 49

Broad Run 75, C. G. Woodson 59

Central Pointe Christian, Fla. 71, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 55

Charlottesville 64, Millbrook 47

Christian Heritage Academy 67, Boys’ Home 53

Cornerstone Christian 49, Jefferson Christian 24

Deep Run 57, RHSA 45

Edison 63, Centreville 57

Episcopal 70, Woodberry Forest 61

Essex 59, Mathews 30

Evergreen 109, Veritas Collegiate Academy 60

Fairfax 73, Falls Church 39

Flint Hill 91, Cape Henry Collegiate 34

Fredericksburg Homeschool 74, Southwest Virginia Home School 71

Freedom-Woodbridge 53, Osbourn 48

George C. Marshall 58, Woodgrove 39

Greensville County 64, Northampton 57

Heritage (Newport News) 80, Tabb 56

Hermitage 47, Cristo Rey Richmond 43

Highland-Monterey 51, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 40

Howard, Ga. 52, The New Community School 23

Huguenot 75, Bethel 58

James River-Buchanan 48, Roanoke Valley Christian 29

Jefferson Forest 40, Lord Botetourt 38

John Handley 75, Orange County 47

Kecoughtan 61, Grafton 53

Kempsville 83, Indian River 71

Knightdale, N.C. 53, Woodside 51

Lake Taylor 52, Denbigh 49

Manchester 76, Meadowbrook 48

Massaponax 61, Courtland 44

Matoaca 67, Surry County 30

Maury 59, Brunswick 49

Midlothian 78, Mechanicsville 43

New Kent 78, Poquoson 37

Norfolk Academy 57, Frank Cox 49

North Cross 55, Christchurch 21

Oakton 53, Wakefield 48

Parry McCluer 79, Auburn 66

Petersburg 63, Landstown 57

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. 81, Central Wise 71

Potomac 49, Hayfield 48

Salem-Va. Beach 66, Lafayette 53

St. Christopher’s 64, Green Run 60

St. John Paul the Great 84, Peninsula Catholic 46

Stuart Hall 60, New Covenant 44

Stuarts Draft 57, Luray 53

TJHS 75, Henrico 72

Tandem Friends 96, Fork Union Prep 22

Thomas Dale 66, Grassfield 59

Union 56, Sullivan East, Tenn. 49

Va. Episcopal 66, Trinity Episcopal 56

Washington-Liberty 48, West Potomac 40

Woodrow Wilson, W.Va. 73, Graham 65

Woodstock Central 62, James Wood 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

