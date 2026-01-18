Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge Christian 45, Council 35 Charlottesville 62, Millbrook 45 Deep Creek 53, Glen Allen 37 Denbigh…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge Christian 45, Council 35

Charlottesville 62, Millbrook 45

Deep Creek 53, Glen Allen 37

Denbigh 65, Booker T. Washington 17

Episcopal 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 28

Essex 59, Caroline 37

Grassfield 67, John Marshall 36

Greenbrier East, W.Va. 60, James River-Buchanan 16

Hampton 50, Green Run 41

Hayfield 52, Woodgrove 47

Henrico 54, Cosby 36

Heritage (Newport News) 50, Tabb 45

Highland-Warrenton 56, Va. Episcopal 55

King’s Fork High School 94, Prince George 55

Louisa 56, Dinwiddie 11

Lynchburg Home School 55, Southwest Virginia Home School 38

Manchester 71, Kellam 63, OT

Massaponax 46, Hanover 35

Maury 54, Currituck County, N.C. 31

Oscar Smith 55, Pasquotank County, N.C. 24

Paul VI 65, Xaverian, N.Y. 34

Staunton River 63, Liberty-Bedford 41

Western Branch 64, Woodbridge 27

Woodrow Wilson, W.Va. 63, Graham 33

Woodside 65, Matoaca 29

Woodstock Central 44, James Wood 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.