Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge Christian 45, Council 35
Charlottesville 62, Millbrook 45
Deep Creek 53, Glen Allen 37
Denbigh 65, Booker T. Washington 17
Episcopal 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 28
Essex 59, Caroline 37
Grassfield 67, John Marshall 36
Greenbrier East, W.Va. 60, James River-Buchanan 16
Hampton 50, Green Run 41
Hayfield 52, Woodgrove 47
Henrico 54, Cosby 36
Heritage (Newport News) 50, Tabb 45
Highland-Warrenton 56, Va. Episcopal 55
King’s Fork High School 94, Prince George 55
Louisa 56, Dinwiddie 11
Lynchburg Home School 55, Southwest Virginia Home School 38
Manchester 71, Kellam 63, OT
Massaponax 46, Hanover 35
Maury 54, Currituck County, N.C. 31
Oscar Smith 55, Pasquotank County, N.C. 24
Paul VI 65, Xaverian, N.Y. 34
Staunton River 63, Liberty-Bedford 41
Western Branch 64, Woodbridge 27
Woodrow Wilson, W.Va. 63, Graham 33
Woodside 65, Matoaca 29
Woodstock Central 44, James Wood 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
