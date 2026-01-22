Sallie Mae: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $233.2 million. On…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $233.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.12.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $656.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $377.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $744.8 million, or $3.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.

Sallie Mae expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 to $2.80 per share.

