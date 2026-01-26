Ryanair: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $35.4 million.

The Dublin Airport, Ireland-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.74 billion in the period.

