Red River Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Friday reported net income of $11.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Alexandria, Louisiana, said it had earnings of $1.73 per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $44.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.2 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.8 million, or $6.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $125.5 million.

