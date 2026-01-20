Progress Software: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $25.7…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $25.7 million.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $252.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $73.1 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $977.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in February, Progress Software expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.56 to $1.62.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $244 million to $250 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Progress Software expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.82 to $5.96 per share, with revenue ranging from $986 million to $1 billion.

