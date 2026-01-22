Parke Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Thursday reported net income of…

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Thursday reported net income of $11.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Washington Township, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 93 cents per share.

The holding company for Parke Bank posted revenue of $38.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.8 million, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $79.9 million.

