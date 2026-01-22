OP Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported net income of $7.1 million in its fourth quarter.
The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.3 million, beating Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $25.7 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $94.7 million.
