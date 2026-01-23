Northrim: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Friday reported net income of $12.4 million…

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Friday reported net income of $12.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Anchorage, Alaska-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 54 cents per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $51.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.6 million, or $2.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $212.8 million.

