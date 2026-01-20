Nicolet Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported net income of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) on Tuesday reported net income of $40.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $2.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.73 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $143.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.7 million, or $9.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $393.8 million.

