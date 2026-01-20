Netflix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.42 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had net income of 56 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $12.05 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $12.16 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $50.7 billion to $51.7 billion.

