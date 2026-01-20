Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 61, South Shore, N.Y. 58
Catholic 65, Rosedale Christian Academy, Md. 44
Cave Spring 48, Northside 41
Chatham 46, Carlisle 42
Craig County 49, Glenvar 35
East Ridge, Ky. 83, Mountain Mission 52
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 51, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 35
Grafton 74, Christchurch 25
Hurley 47, Northwood 33
John Marshall 63, Nansemond River 53
King’s Fork High School 80, Norfolk Christian School 49
Massaponax 60, Chopticon, Md. 21
Middlesboro, Ky. 39, Thomas Walker 29
Ridgeview 61, Grundy 50
Riverbend 59, Chancellor 46
Shining Stars Sports 47, Cherokee, N.C. 39
TPLS Christian 55, Chatham Hall 42
The St. James 70, Monsignor Scanlan, N.Y. 67
Virginia Academy 50, Cresser Christian, N.C. 39
William Byrd 47, Hidden Valley 28
William Monroe 44, Rappahannock County 36
