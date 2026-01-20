Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Ireton 61, South Shore, N.Y. 58 Catholic 65, Rosedale Christian Academy, Md. 44 Cave Spring 48,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 61, South Shore, N.Y. 58

Catholic 65, Rosedale Christian Academy, Md. 44

Cave Spring 48, Northside 41

Chatham 46, Carlisle 42

Craig County 49, Glenvar 35

East Ridge, Ky. 83, Mountain Mission 52

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 51, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 35

Grafton 74, Christchurch 25

Hurley 47, Northwood 33

John Marshall 63, Nansemond River 53

King’s Fork High School 80, Norfolk Christian School 49

Massaponax 60, Chopticon, Md. 21

Middlesboro, Ky. 39, Thomas Walker 29

Ridgeview 61, Grundy 50

Riverbend 59, Chancellor 46

Shining Stars Sports 47, Cherokee, N.C. 39

TPLS Christian 55, Chatham Hall 42

The St. James 70, Monsignor Scanlan, N.Y. 67

Virginia Academy 50, Cresser Christian, N.C. 39

William Byrd 47, Hidden Valley 28

William Monroe 44, Rappahannock County 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

