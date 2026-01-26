Lakeland Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Monday reported net income of $29.9 million…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Monday reported net income of $29.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share.

The holding company for Lake City Bank posted revenue of $106.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $69.8 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.4 million, or $4.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $269 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LKFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LKFN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.