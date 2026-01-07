Kura Sushi: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.9 million.

Kura Sushi expects full-year revenue in the range of $330 million to $334 million.

