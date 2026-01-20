Karooooo Ltd.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.2 million in its fiscal…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) on Tuesday reported net income of $15.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $81.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KARO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.