Johnson & Johnson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.12 billion.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $24.56 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.12 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.43 to $11.63 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNJ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.