Jefferies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $215 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 96 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $710.5 million, or $2.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.34 billion.

