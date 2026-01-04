How to Use Medicare’s Telehealth Coverage

Telehealth, which is a way to visit with your provider using a phone or video call, is available to all…

Telehealth, which is a way to visit with your provider using a phone or video call, is available to all Medicare members through January 30, 2026.

“A lot of Medicare beneficiaries got their first taste of telehealth care during the COVID pandemic, and some came to really depend on it,” says Whitney Stidom, vice president of consumer enablement with eHealth Inc., a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Rules were relaxed during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow for broader coverage of telehealth services under Medicare Part B, opening up telehealth access to many more people around the country.

Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan may have additional telehealth benefits, such as urgent care visits, but these benefits can vary from one plan to another. If you have Medicare Advantage, ask your insurer for more information about your telehealth coverage.

Changes to Original Medicare’s Telehealth Benefits

“Many telehealth services will continue to be covered under Medicare, but there will be less flexibility in terms of which types of services are covered and which kinds of care providers can offer them,” Stidom says.

Location requirements

Starting January 30, 2026, you will need to go to an office, hospital or skilled nursing facility, called a “designated originating site,” for covered telehealth services, and they’ll only be covered if you’re living in specific areas, including:

— Rural Health Professional Shortage Areas

— Counties outside Metropolitan Statistical Areas

— Federal telehealth demonstration sites

Covered services

Some treatments and services delivered via telehealth will still be covered after January 30, 2026, including:

— Substance abuse treatment

— Some mental health care services

— Some services related to treatment of a stroke

— Monthly end-stage renal disease visits for home dialysis

Providers able to bill for telehealth

Some types of providers will no longer able to bill for telehealth after January 30, 2026, including:

— Occupational therapists

— Physical therapists

— Speech-language pathologists

— Audiologists

The coming changes in telehealth rules could be a big change for both providers and patients. A survey of 431 providers in August 2025 by Black Book Research found that 70% didn’t feel fully prepared for the rules rollback; fewer than 10% said that they had prepared their staff enough for the telehealth change. Among the providers, 62% say the change in Medicare telehealth rules could lead to disruptions in care and scheduling.

How to Access Telehealth

You can connect with your provider for a telehealth visit via a few clicks on an electronic device, such as a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Your provider will send a link to access your visit remotely via your computer or smartphone. At the appointed time, click the link, follow the instructions on the screen and you’ll be connected to your provider.

If your telehealth visit is provided as an audio-only call, connecting may be as simple as answering the phone when it rings.

Before starting a telehealth call, make sure you have on hand a list of all the medications you’re taking or the bottles themselves. Come prepared with questions or talking points to ensure you make the most of your time on the call.

Also note that telehealth may not be appropriate for all visits and all situations, such as when you might need to undergo physical tests.

How Much Does Medicare’s Telehealth Cost?

After you meet the Part B deductible (which is $288 in 2026), you’ll pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for telehealth visits, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Medicare-approved amount is the payment set by original Medicare (Part A and Part B) for a covered service or item. When your provider accepts the assignment to treat you, Medicare pays its share, and then you pay your share of that amount for the doctor or other health care provider’s services.

In most cases, telehealth services cost the same as if the care had been rendered in person. If price is a concern, ask your provider for details on what the services will cost. The specific amount you’ll owe depends on a variety of factors:

— How much the doctor charges for the services rendered

— Whether your doctor accepts Medicare payment

— Whether you have another insurance policy that might cover part of the cost

— In which part of the country services are rendered

Medicare Advantage and Telehealth

Despite the upcoming coverage changes, many Medicare Advantage plans may continue to cover telehealth services.

Medicare Advantage plans are only required to cover what original Medicare covers, so they don’t need to offer you telehealth coverage. Check with your Medicare Advantage provider to determine exactly what’s covered. If your plan does cover telehealth, it can be a great resource for some types of care.

What can telehealth be used for?

Telehealth visits have been used in recent years for patients who don’t require a physical exam. As such, it can be a good option for many small issues, ranging from headaches and the common cold to an upset stomach.

“Telehealth visits can also be used for checking results from lab tests or X-rays, checking in with your provider after surgery and getting assistance with medication management,” says Dr. Steven Arabo, medical director of Medicare programs for CalOptima Health, which provides health insurance coverage to low-income populations in Orange County, California.

Telehealth limitations

While telehealth can be a great option for many people and can address a wide range of health concerns, it can’t address all of your medical needs.

“Sometimes, you just need to be physically present with the doctor for proper diagnosis or treatment or for certain tests to be administered,” Stidom says.

For example, no matter how advanced your smartphone is, it won’t be able to draw blood from you remotely. And for other more complex diagnoses, your provider may insist on an in-person exam.

How to Use Medicare?s Telehealth Coverage originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/05/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.