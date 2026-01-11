How to Simplify Activities of Daily Living

As Tamara Myer began to struggle with dementia and her husband Michael approached his 100th birthday, independent living and performing…

As Tamara Myer began to struggle with dementia and her husband Michael approached his 100th birthday, independent living and performing activities of daily living (ADLs) became more difficult.

Tamara had always cooked the meals, but suddenly she’d forget that she’d put food in the oven or on the stove. The home’s smoke detectors summoned the fire department more than once, and for a short time, Michael took over the preparation of meals until their daughters hired a person to help prepare and serve them.

After a fall, it became more difficult for Tamara to walk and move around unassisted, so in-home aides were hired to help her with showering, grooming, dressing and eating.

“As we age, tasks that are often taken for granted can become very complex, especially when someone has a cognitive condition,” says Adria Thompson, a speech-language pathologist and professor at Eastern Kentucky University who specializes in dementia and other cognitive impairment issues.

What Are ADLs?

ADLs are basic, important tasks that we do on a regular basis to take care of our bodies, keep them functioning and maintain general well-being. However, aging, illness or chronic pain can make them more complicated.

There are the two kinds of ADLs:

Simplifying Daily Tasks

Occupational therapists often recommend the following 4Ps to simplify and make tasks easier and more efficient.

1. Planning

You can begin by making a plan for what you want to achieve in a day or a week, thinking about how and when to do certain tasks. Break bigger or more demanding jobs into smaller, more manageable ones and spread them across the day or week.

2. Pacing

Spread activities out and break large tasks into smaller, more manageable steps to conserve energy and allow for rest breaks in between.

You can also organize ADLs daily or weekly to avoid last-minute rushing and combine tasks using higher energy times for more demanding activities.

3. Prioritizing

Determine which jobs are most important and which can be delayed, eliminated or given to someone else. List the tasks you need or want to get done and arrange them in order of importance.

4. Position/Problem-solving

Identify problems that may contribute to fatigue and work out ways to do them differently. Sit to work when possible, using assistive devices and finding ways to reduce physical strain.

Tips for Making ADLs Easier

Jessica Byers, an occupational therapist at an assisted living facility in Frankfort, Kentucky, says that most people have their own specific ways of doing things, but the most important thing is to simplify tasks, tweaking an individual’s habits to make them easier.

1. Showering and bathing

Getting in and out of showers and baths can be one of the most treacherous activities for seniors, with falling being a major risk.

Here are some tips to make it easier and safer:

— Install sturdy grab bars: Grab bars should be installed to prevent slipping or falling when getting in and out of a shower or tub.

— Utilize shower chairs or benches: Shower chairs or benches with backs and arms to prevent slipping should be used to minimize the risk of falling. The backs and arms can help guide your loved one while sitting down or beginning to stand up.

— Prioritize nonslip bathmats: Bathmats with nonskid traction should be the only bathmats used near showers and tubs.

— Switch to handheld showerheads: Handheld showers with ergonomic, textured grips allow for significantly more control and reduce the need for excessive turning or stretching to reach different parts of the body.

— Use long-handled sponges: Sponges on sturdy, extended handles eliminate the need for bending or twisting to reach the lower legs and feet, making the washing process much more accessible.

— Opt for liquid soap dispensers: Liquid soap in an easy-to-use dispenser can make washing easier. Soap bars can easily slip out of one’s hand, creating a risk that your loved one could reach for it and slip.

— Use different bottles for similar products: Because shampoo and conditioner bottles often come in similar-looking bottles, it’s easy to get them confused. To avoid misusing the wrong products, Thompson suggests putting shampoos and conditioners in distinct bottles to make it easier to differentiate. Alternatively, you can simplify this step by using 2-in-1 products that combine shampoo and conditioner.

— Use dry shampoo: If an elderly loved one isn’t able to wash their hair every day, use dry shampoos to soak up excess hair oils to keep hair feeling fresh on the nonwash days.

2. Dressing

Some occupational therapists recommend using adaptive tools such as grabbers and dressing sticks when dressing, and while they may work for some people, Byers says they’re often challenging for seniors to use.

Here are some tips to make dressing easier:

— Choose pullover tops: Pullovers instead of buttoned shirts make dressing easier.

— Simplify decision-making: Limiting choices by asking someone if they want to wear a red or blue shirt can make dressing easier.

— Opt for elastic waistbands: Elastic waistbands on pants instead of zippers can make it easier for someone who is less dexterous.

— Stock up on favorites: People often want to wear their favorite clothes all the time. Byers suggests that if this is the case, buy multiples of favorite pieces of clothing.

— Select safe footwear: Shoes without laces or heels make dressing and walking safer and easier.

— Provide a secure seating area: Chairs with arms should be placed in rooms where older people are getting dressed so that they aren’t sitting on the edge of a bed, which creates a risk for falling or slipping to the ground.

— Limit standing during dressing: Byers suggests that when dressing, all clothing items should be put on your loved one before they stand up so that they only have to stand up once for every item of clothing to fall into place.

— Use nonslip socks. Nonskid socks can prevent slips and falls.

3. Grooming

Thompson says that when doing a specific grooming task, like with all other tasks, distractions and irrelevant items should be removed. Other tips to make grooming activities easier include:

— Use foam rubber grips: Foam rubber grips make for easier handling of utensils like toothbrushes, combs and hairbrushes.

— Choose an easy hairstyle: Adopt a hairstyle that’s easy to maintain and keep clean.

— Reduce product variety: Reduce the number of products to make grooming easier. Instead of using three lotions for hands, face and body, use one for all three and get rid of the others.

— Use easy-to-open containers: Grooming products should be kept in easy-to-use containers.

— Label products clearly: Labeling products clearly prevents misuse.

— Maintain skin health: Keep skin in good condition with oil-based cleansers for dry skin and check regularly for pressure ulcers, particularly in bony areas of the body.

4. Toileting and continence

Tips for getting to and from the toilet include the following:

— Schedule regular trips: Scheduling regular trips to the toilet may help prevent accidents and maintain bladder health.

— Use raised toilet seats: Raised toilet seats with arm rests make sitting and standing easier.

— Wear protective pads: Wearing protective pads can help if there are accidents.

— Utilize bedside commodes: Bedside portable commodes can provide easier access if your loved one needs to go to the bathroom during the night.

5. Transferring

Transferring successfully from one place to another is often the key to all other ADLs and is critical because falls are a major health risk factor for seniors.

Some tips to make transferring easier include the following:

— Clear pathways: Keep pathways clear of clutter, such as cords, shoes and throw rugs, to prevent falls and other accidents.

— Good lighting: Good lighting and nightlights can prevent accidents by improving visibility.

— Gentle exercises: Gentle exercises for strength and balance can help with transfer and mobility.

— Assistive devices: Assistive devices — like properly fitted walkers, canes and wheelchairs — can help with mobility.

— Handrails: Handrails in the home can help prevent falls.

— Lifting techniques: Lifting techniques, such as transfer belts (gait belts) and slide boards, for safer movement between a bed and a chair can help make transferring easier.

— Keep items in reach: Frequently used items should be kept within easy reach.

6. Eating

Byers says it’s important to make eating and drinking as easy as possible with food on hand that doesn’t take a lot of preparation. If your loved one has to work too hard to eat, you’ll see unwanted weight loss.

Other tips to make eating easier include the following:

— Preprepare meals: Prepare meals in advance or in small, manageable batches to make the process easier.

— Adjust food and swallowing technique: Adjust food size and consistency (cut into smaller pieces, mash or puree) and prioritize your loved one’s safe positioning (sitting up straight and taking small bites) for swallowing.

— Use adaptive utensils and dishware: Utilize adaptive feeding tools, such as utensils with built-in large handles and weighted cutlery, ribbed cups for better grip or divided plates.

— Encourage hydration: Encourage water and foods like yogurt with high water content, and buy small sizes of liquids.

— Ensure easy access to food and supplies: Keep food containers and all kitchen items at counter level or in drawers for easy reach.

— Preopen difficult packaging: If packages are hard to open, open them beforehand and transfer the food into easier-to-open containers.

— Simplify meal options: Simplify meal preparation with options like microwavable meals or daily meal delivery.

7. Managing medications

It’s important for seniors taking multiple medications to take them in the proper dosages, at the right times.

Some tips for ensuring this is done properly include:

— Use pill organizers and smart dispensers: Have your loved one’s medications placed in pill organizers that separate morning, afternoon and evening drugs into different compartments. You can purchase smart pill dispensers to organize and schedule medications to ensure that no dosages are missed.

— Set up reminders: Schedule phone alerts to remind your loved one that it’s time to take medications.

8. Handling finances

When your loved one is no longer able to handle finances without forgetting to pay bills or to prevent scams, it may be wise for a family member or friend to take on the job.

Other tips to help include the following:

— Schedule auto-pay: Set up automatic payments for recurring bills — such as utilities, insurance rent or mortgage — to avoid late or missed payments. That way, you or your loved one won’t need to track due dates, write checks or deal with manual payments.

— Setup automatic deposits: Arrange for any regular deposits to be automatically deposited into their designated account.

— Consolidate accounts: If your loved one has multiple checking or savings accounts at various banks, consider consolidating them into one financial institution. Similarly, deactivating unused credit cards can reduce the risk of identity theft and missed statements.

9. Transportation

Getting to appointments, social events or errands, especially when your loved one is no longer driving, can take some organization. While standard public transportation offers some assistance for the elderly, it is often “curb-to-curb,” which requires your older loved one to go back and forth from their doorsteps to the vehicle.

Some tips to handle this task include the following:

— Consider rideshare apps: Sign up for Uber or Lyft or another transportation company.

— Utilize senior transportation services: If standard rideshare apps (like Uber or Lyft) are too complicated or overwhelming for your elderly loved one, you or they can request and schedule on-demand rides through ride services dedicated to seniors, such as GoGoGrandparent and SilverRide. Check with your Area Agencies on Aging for other local options.

10. Communication

Keeping in touch with family and friends is vital to preventing social isolation, which is a known health risk.

Some tips for communicating include:

— Schedule calls in advance: Set up regular phone or video calls to make it easier to stay in touch.

— Use voice memos over texting: If arthritis or vision loss is making typing too painful, teach them to use the voice-to-text feature on their phones or record voice notes.

— Use digital photo frames: Decorate your aging loved one’s home with digital photo frames that you can share photos directly to. This allows seniors to enjoy photos of their kids, grandchildren and friends and stay up to date with them.

Bottom Line

When it’s recognized and determined that your loved one is having difficulty with ADLs, strategies to simplify tasks can be adopted.

Restructuring daily routines to reduce anxiety and to provide familiarity can be helpful, as can breaking tasks into smaller components. In some cases, adaptive tools can also make some tasks easier.

“When you’re helping somebody with ADLs, you’ll need to remove barriers to cooperation by creating a scenario that isn’t too complex and makes sense to your loved one,” Thompson says.

