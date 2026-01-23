How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 1/23/2026

The U.S. stock market finished its zigzag week full of tariff threats and cancellations with a quiet and tentative close.
The S&P 500 closed barely changed Friday and notched a second straight week with a modest loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.
The majority of U.S. stocks fell, including Intel, which gave a weaker financial forecast for upcoming results than analysts expected. The U.S. dollar’s value slid against the Japanese yen, euro and other currencies, while gold rose to another record in a signal that nervousness remains in the market.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 2.26 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,915.61.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 285.30 points, or 0.6%, to 49,098.71.
The Nasdaq composite rose 65.22 points, or 0.3%, to 23,501.24.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 49.60 points, or 1.8%, to 2,669.16.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 24.40 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 260.62 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 14.14 points, or 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 8.58 points, or 0.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 70.11 points, or 1%.
The Dow is up 1,035.42 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 259.25 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 187.26 points, or 7.5%.
