HomeTrust Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTB) on Thursday reported net income of $16.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 93 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $72.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.4 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $213.1 million.

