Hingham Savings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $20.7…

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $20.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Hingham, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $9.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.54 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $35 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $54.6 million, or $24.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $104.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIFS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.