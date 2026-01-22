Heritage Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.2 million.…

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.2 million.

The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $86.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $66.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.5 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $246.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HFWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HFWA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.