Hancock Whitney: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $125.6 million.

The Gulfport, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of $1.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $514.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $389.3 million, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $486.1 million, or $5.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

