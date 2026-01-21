Halliburton: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $589 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $589 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.66 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.28 billion, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.18 billion.

