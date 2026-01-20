Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.5 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.24 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 7.75 cents at $5.11 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 1.25 cents at $2.98 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was unchanged at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 0.13 cent at $2.33 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.23 cent at $3.63 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.62 cent at $.88 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.