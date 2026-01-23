Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.24 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $5.15 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1.5 cents at $2.93 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $10.63 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.6 cent at $2.33 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.27 cent at $3.64 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.88 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.