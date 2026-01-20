Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 1.25 cents at $4.24 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.18 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 3 cents at $2.99 a bushel. Mar. soybeans lost 4.75 cents at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.55 cent at $2.33 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.82 cent at $3.63 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.27 cent at $.89 a pound.

