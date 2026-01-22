Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 1.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn rose by 1.5 cents at $4.24 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 7.5 cents at $5.16 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 0.75 cent at $2.94 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was off 0.5 cent at $10.64 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 0.57 cent at $2.32 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.17 cents at $3.64 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.17 cent at $.88 a pound.

