Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.22 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $5.08 a bushel. Mar. oats fell by 0.5 cent at $2.93 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was unchanged at $10.64 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 0.1 cent at $2.33 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 0.63 cent at $3.63 a pound. Feb. hogs gained 0.75 cent at $.89 a pound.

