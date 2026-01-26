Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.30 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 2.5 cents at $5.32 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 0.5 cent at $2.98 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was unchanged at $10.68 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 0.2 cent at $2.35 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.7 cent at $3.65 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.18 cent at $.89 a pound.

