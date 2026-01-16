Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.20 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $5.11 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 1 cent at $2.94 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was unchanged at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 0.2 cent at $2.36 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 0.03 cent at $3.68 a pound. Feb. hogs was off 0.2 cent at $.88 a pound.

