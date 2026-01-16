Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 4.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 4.75 cents at $4.25 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 7 cents at $5.18 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 6.5 cents at $3.01 a bushel. Mar. soybeans gained 3.25 cents at $10.56 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell by 4.17 cents at $2.32 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 6.65 cents at $3.62 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.75 cent at $.88 a pound.

