Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was up 7 cents at $4.31 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 15.25 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 5.25 cents at $2.98 a bushel. Mar. soybeans was up 4 cents at $10.68 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained 1.95 cents at $2.35 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.8 cent at $3.65 a pound. Feb. hogs lost 0.05 cent at $.88 a pound.

