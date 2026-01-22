Glacier Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $63.8 million.…

The Kalispell, Montana-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $413.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $306.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $239 million, or $1.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

