FVCBankcorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $31.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.1 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.4 million.

