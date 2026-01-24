GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 43, Monticello 37
Amherst County 63, Rustburg 36
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 28, Brunswick 22
Arcadia def. TJHS, forfeit
Bethel 41, Denbigh 34
Bishop McNamara, Md. 94, Bishop O’Connell 31
Brentsville 62, Riverside 47
Broadwater Academy 30, StoneBridge School 14
Bruton 48, Lafayette 44
C.D. Hylton 43, Colgan 35
Centreville 60, Chantilly 58
Chancellor 77, Caroline 45
Charlottesville 56, Western Albemarle 36
Chatham 67, Gretna 30
Christ Chapel Academy 50, Cornerstone Christian Academy 42
Christiansburg 57, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 34
Colonial Beach 39, Westmoreland County 32
Courtland 58, King George 52
Deep Creek 67, Hickory 15
Faith Christian-Roanoke 47, Roanoke Valley Christian 24
Floyd County 70, Glenvar 19
Fort Defiance 69, Waynesboro 65
Foxcroft 20, Wakefield School 16
Fuqua School 64, Amelia Academy 10
Gainesville 62, Unity Reed 7
Gate City 43, Lee High 39
Grace Christian 68, Eastern Mennonite 55
Grafton 84, Poquoson 29
Grassfield 55, Lakeland 39
Grayson County 62, Fort Chiswell 49
Greenbrier Christian 56, Denbigh Baptist 24
Hampton 54, Woodside 35
Henrico def. Armstrong, forfeit
Highland Springs 78, Varina 22
Honaker 57, Chilhowie 33
I. C. Norcom High School 59, Booker T. Washington 7
James Monroe 71, Spotsylvania 25
James Monroe, W.Va. 85, Narrows 42
James River-Buchanan 44, Carroll County 26
John Handley 63, Millbrook 29
John R. Lewis 47, Osbourn 28
Kecoughtan 58, Phoebus 21
Kellam 73, First Colonial 21
Kettle Run 39, Liberty-Bealeton 29
King’s Fork High School 86, Oscar Smith 23
Lebanon 54, Graham 37
Letcher County Central, Ky. 71, Central Wise 53
Liberty Christian 52, Liberty-Bedford 43
Loudoun County 45, Rock Ridge 38
Magna Vista 61, Tunstall 42
Massaponax 54, Mountain View 17
Maury 61, Norview 14
Nansemond River 59, Great Bridge 37
New Bridge Academy 33, West End Christian 31
New Kent 43, Tabb 27
Norfolk Academy 53, Cape Henry Collegiate 41
Oakton 51, James Madison 35
Page County 35, Rappahannock County 22
Portsmouth Christian 53, Hampton Christian 21
Prince Edward County 61, Nottoway 13
Princess Anne 86, Bayside 13
Pulaski County 56, Blacksburg 40
Randolph-Henry 50, Amelia County 26
Randolph-Macon Academy 56, Massanutten Military 11
Richlands 58, Virginia 37
Riverbend 58, Brooke Point 20
Salem 56, Cave Spring 19
Sherando 76, James Wood 37
Skyline 54, Warren County 24
South County 53, C. G. Woodson 38
Springdale Prep, Md. 66, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 42
St. Gertrude 42, Mills Godwin 36
Stafford 70, Independence 30
Steward School 73, Veritas Classic Christian School 38
Strasburg 57, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 23
Stuart Hall 53, Tandem Friends 33
Stuarts Draft 66, Riverheads 41
Surry County 82, Southampton 17
Timberlake Christian 35, Westover Christian 25
Turner Ashby 71, Harrisonburg 18
Union 65, Ridgeview 60, OT
Warhill 42, Smithfield 27
Warwick 73, Heritage (Newport News) 30
West Potomac 49, James Robinson 23
Westfield 40, South Lakes 35
William Byrd 64, Staunton 55
Wilson Memorial 60, Buffalo Gap 26
Windsor 43, Sussex Central 18
Woodgrove 64, Tuscarora 40
Woodstock Central 56, Madison County 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
