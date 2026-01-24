GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 43, Monticello 37 Amherst County 63, Rustburg 36 Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 28, Brunswick 22 Arcadia…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 43, Monticello 37

Amherst County 63, Rustburg 36

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 28, Brunswick 22

Arcadia def. TJHS, forfeit

Bethel 41, Denbigh 34

Bishop McNamara, Md. 94, Bishop O’Connell 31

Brentsville 62, Riverside 47

Broadwater Academy 30, StoneBridge School 14

Bruton 48, Lafayette 44

C.D. Hylton 43, Colgan 35

Centreville 60, Chantilly 58

Chancellor 77, Caroline 45

Charlottesville 56, Western Albemarle 36

Chatham 67, Gretna 30

Christ Chapel Academy 50, Cornerstone Christian Academy 42

Christiansburg 57, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 34

Colonial Beach 39, Westmoreland County 32

Courtland 58, King George 52

Deep Creek 67, Hickory 15

Faith Christian-Roanoke 47, Roanoke Valley Christian 24

Floyd County 70, Glenvar 19

Fort Defiance 69, Waynesboro 65

Foxcroft 20, Wakefield School 16

Fuqua School 64, Amelia Academy 10

Gainesville 62, Unity Reed 7

Gate City 43, Lee High 39

Grace Christian 68, Eastern Mennonite 55

Grafton 84, Poquoson 29

Grassfield 55, Lakeland 39

Grayson County 62, Fort Chiswell 49

Greenbrier Christian 56, Denbigh Baptist 24

Hampton 54, Woodside 35

Henrico def. Armstrong, forfeit

Highland Springs 78, Varina 22

Honaker 57, Chilhowie 33

I. C. Norcom High School 59, Booker T. Washington 7

James Monroe 71, Spotsylvania 25

James Monroe, W.Va. 85, Narrows 42

James River-Buchanan 44, Carroll County 26

John Handley 63, Millbrook 29

John R. Lewis 47, Osbourn 28

Kecoughtan 58, Phoebus 21

Kellam 73, First Colonial 21

Kettle Run 39, Liberty-Bealeton 29

King’s Fork High School 86, Oscar Smith 23

Lebanon 54, Graham 37

Letcher County Central, Ky. 71, Central Wise 53

Liberty Christian 52, Liberty-Bedford 43

Loudoun County 45, Rock Ridge 38

Magna Vista 61, Tunstall 42

Massaponax 54, Mountain View 17

Maury 61, Norview 14

Nansemond River 59, Great Bridge 37

New Bridge Academy 33, West End Christian 31

New Kent 43, Tabb 27

Norfolk Academy 53, Cape Henry Collegiate 41

Oakton 51, James Madison 35

Page County 35, Rappahannock County 22

Portsmouth Christian 53, Hampton Christian 21

Prince Edward County 61, Nottoway 13

Princess Anne 86, Bayside 13

Pulaski County 56, Blacksburg 40

Randolph-Henry 50, Amelia County 26

Randolph-Macon Academy 56, Massanutten Military 11

Richlands 58, Virginia 37

Riverbend 58, Brooke Point 20

Salem 56, Cave Spring 19

Sherando 76, James Wood 37

Skyline 54, Warren County 24

South County 53, C. G. Woodson 38

Springdale Prep, Md. 66, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 42

St. Gertrude 42, Mills Godwin 36

Stafford 70, Independence 30

Steward School 73, Veritas Classic Christian School 38

Strasburg 57, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 23

Stuart Hall 53, Tandem Friends 33

Stuarts Draft 66, Riverheads 41

Surry County 82, Southampton 17

Timberlake Christian 35, Westover Christian 25

Turner Ashby 71, Harrisonburg 18

Union 65, Ridgeview 60, OT

Warhill 42, Smithfield 27

Warwick 73, Heritage (Newport News) 30

West Potomac 49, James Robinson 23

Westfield 40, South Lakes 35

William Byrd 64, Staunton 55

Wilson Memorial 60, Buffalo Gap 26

Windsor 43, Sussex Central 18

Woodgrove 64, Tuscarora 40

Woodstock Central 56, Madison County 34

